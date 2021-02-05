Wisconsin Shares Rate to Increase for Remainder of 2021 Fiscal Year

February 4, 2021 Contact: Thomas McCarthy or Gina Paige, 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

MADISON - Governor Tony Evers and Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson today announced a 21 percent increase in Wisconsin Shares rates for families across Wisconsin. The rate increase will last through the 2021 state fiscal year and apply to qualifying families with children from birth through three years of age.

"This is immediate relief for our families in need that will help get them back on their feet," said Gov. Evers. "We know access to, and affordability of early care and education plays a big part in the success of our economy."

The Wisconsin Shares program receives most of its funding from a mix of two federal sources - Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG). The legislature sets the overall funding level for the program as part of each biennial budget. DCF sets rates for the program to expend dollars following those levels. Due to lower participation from those who qualify for Wisconsin Shares, an underspend is growing for the 2020-21 state fiscal year.

"We've seen significant decline throughout the year in the usage of Wisconsin Shares," said DCF Secretary Amundson. "This is a way we can immediately help both the families who rely on this program and the early care and education providers who serve them. They are a critical part of our early care system."

Families will receive a 21 percent rate increase starting March 1, 2021, and will remain in effect until June 30, 2021. No action by parents or child care providers is needed to receive the increase.

This press release is also available via Adobe pdf. Visit https://dcf.wisconsin.gov for all other information about DCF