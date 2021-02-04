Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EPC to address water quality rule and project on Feb. 16

DES MOINES—A water quality rule proposal and a contract are at the top of the Environmental Protection Commission’s agenda for their Feb. 16 video conference meeting.

Commissioners will meet by video conference at 9:30 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/pcd-ryjg-uoa. To join by phone, call 240-794-2779, and enter the PIN code of ‪934 190 235 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. There is no scheduled public participation. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Jerah Sheets at Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

A contract to develop a comprehensive watershed plan for the Maquoketa River watershed is up for commissioners’ approval. The completed plan is expected to provide a path for measurable improvements in water quality, the aquatic community and soil health.

Commissioners will also be asked to approve going forward with an amended rule proposal to streamline the 401 water quality certification of federal permits and licenses. The amended rule is necessary to align with a new federal rule.

The complete agenda includes:

Approval of Agenda

Approval of the Minutes

Monthly Reports

Director’s Remarks Kayla Lyon

Contract with the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority

Amended Notice of Intended Action – Chapter 61 – Water Quality Standards (Section 401 Water Quality Certification)

General Discussion

Items for Next Month’s Meeting

  • March 16 – EPC Business Meeting
  • April 19– Educational Tour Hamilton/Hardin County
  • April 20 – EPC Business Meeting

Find more information at http://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/Boards-Commissions.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Bob Sinclair, Sigourney, Secretary; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton;  Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Rebecca Guinn, Bettendorf; and Howard Hill, Cambridge. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director. 

