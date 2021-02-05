Summary of environmental penalties issued for 4th quarter of 2020
Department of Ecology News Release - Feb. 4, 2021
The Washington Department of Ecology issued $44,700 in penalties of $1,000 or more from September through December of 2020. Penalties were issued as follows:
Penalties for September-December 2020
|
County
|
City
|
Date issued
|
Recipients
|
Description
|
Amount
|
Media Contact
|
Grays Harbor
|
Hoquiam
|
10/1/2020
|
Mart Liikane
|
On Oct. 17, 2018, the Department of Ecology responded to two vessels that sunk and were spilling diesel fuel into the Hoquiam River. Ecology had previously responded to three other vessels sinking and related oil spills at this location. An estimated 49 gallons of diesel fuel were released from the two vessels.
|
$1,800
|
360-280-3704
|
Grays Harbor
|
Hoquiam
|
10/1/2020
|
Mart Liikane
|
On Dec. 25, 2018, Department of Ecology responded to a vessel that sunk and was spilling diesel fuel into the Hoquiam River. Ecology had previously responded to five other vessel sinkings and oil spills at this location. An estimated 10-15 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the vessel.
|
$2,200
|
360-280-3704
|
King
|
Skyway
|
10/22/2020
|
Sky Way Gasoline
|
Failed to comply with an Ecology notice of non-compliance to complete certified testing of five underground storage tanks for a possible release. Failed to register and pay fees for one of two underground waste oil tanks.
|
$1,700
|
206-920-2600
|
Pacific
|
Ilwaco
|
10/29/2020
|
Harvey Cosky
|
On Aug. 2, 2019, the fishing vessel Koko departed from a channel, ran into submerged pilings, got stuck, and released 257 gallons of diesel into Baker Bay.
|
$3,000
|
360-280-3704
|
Pierce
|
Buckley
|
12/11/2020
|
Todd Rickabaugh
|
Construction stormwater inspection for Buckley Storage required corrections on 11/17/2020 noting an egregious turbid discharge to an unnamed surface water of the state, and infiltration of high pH water. While not hitting surface waters of the state, a turbid discharge is also noted on the 12/11/2020 inspection report and corrections required.
|
$1,000
|
360-280-3704
|
Pierce
|
Puyallup
|
12/15/2020
|
Jay Looker
|
Sand and Gravel Permit violations resulting from untreated runoff from concrete crushing operations.
|
$4,000
|
360-280-3704
|
Skagit
|
Mount Vernon
|
11/18/2020
|
Westside Shell
|
Returned closed gasoline dispensers to service in violation of an Ecology Notice of Non-Compliance issued the previous day. An Ecology inspector observed gasoline in a sump and ordered the pumps closed, pending investigation and/or repairs by a certified contractor. Penalty installment paid. Re-start of dispensers later allowed after further investigation by the certified contractor.
|
$2,000
|
206-920-2600
|
Snohomish
|
Lynnwood
|
11/25/2020
|
Skanska Construction
|
Muddy water flowed out of a Sound Transit Lynnwood Link construction area vehicle exit into a roadside ditch, then to a wetland and Scriber Creek on 11/16/2020. Failed to employ practices to maintain the exit and intercept muddy stormwater.
|
$2,000
|
206-920-2600
|
Stevens
|
Loon Lake
|
10/8/2020
|
David Christie
|
An illegal burn without an Ecology permit of hauled materials in a pile larger than 4x4x3 feet. The pile was approximately 10x10 feet. Multiple complaints of smoke intrusion. Past written and verbal enforcement for the same violations. News release.
|
$10,000
|
360-791-1939
|
Thurston
|
Olympia
|
12/16/2020
|
City of Olympia
|
A tree fell and destroyed a sewer line spilling 232,560 gallons of sewage to Percival Creek. Penalty paid. News release.
|
$15,000
|
206-920-2600
|
Whatcom
|
Deming
|
10/14/2020
|
Walsh Construction Company
|
Failed to properly implement practices to prevent contamination from concrete construction waste from contaminating stormwater at the City of Bellingham’s Nooksak River diversion project. Penalty paid.
|
$2,000
|
206-920-2600
Ecology works with thousands of businesses and individuals to help them comply with state laws. Penalties are issued in cases where non-compliance continues after Ecology has provided technical assistance or warnings, or for particularly serious violations. The money owed from penalties may be reduced from the issued amount due to settlement or court rulings. Funds collected go to the state’s general fund or to dedicated pollution prevention accounts
Ecology strives to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment and promote wise management for current and future generations. When someone pollutes Washington’s land, air or waters, Ecology enforces state and federal regulations in hopes of changing behavior and deterring future violations.
###