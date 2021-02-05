Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Summary of environmental penalties issued for 4th quarter of 2020

Department of Ecology News Release - Feb. 4, 2021

OLYMPIA – 

The Washington Department of Ecology issued $44,700 in penalties of $1,000 or more from September through December of 2020.  Penalties were issued as follows:

 

Penalties for September-December 2020

County

City

Date issued

Recipients

Description

Amount

Media Contact

Grays Harbor       

Hoquiam

10/1/2020

Mart Liikane

On Oct. 17, 2018, the Department of Ecology responded to two vessels that sunk and were spilling diesel fuel into the Hoquiam River. Ecology had previously responded to three other vessels sinking and related oil spills at this location. An estimated 49 gallons of diesel fuel were released from the two vessels.

$1,800

 Jeff Zenk

360-280-3704

Grays Harbor       

Hoquiam

10/1/2020

Mart Liikane

On Dec. 25, 2018, Department of Ecology responded to a vessel that sunk and was spilling diesel fuel into the Hoquiam River. Ecology had previously responded to five other vessel sinkings and oil spills at this location. An estimated 10-15 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the vessel.

$2,200

  Jeff Zenk

360-280-3704

King

Skyway

10/22/2020

Sky Way Gasoline

Failed to comply with an Ecology notice of non-compliance to complete certified testing of five underground storage tanks for a possible release. Failed to register and pay fees for one of two underground waste oil tanks.

$1,700

 Larry Altose

206-920-2600

Pacific            

Ilwaco

10/29/2020

Harvey Cosky

On Aug. 2, 2019, the fishing vessel Koko departed from a channel, ran into submerged pilings, got stuck, and released 257 gallons of diesel into Baker Bay.

$3,000

  Jeff Zenk

360-280-3704

Pierce             

Buckley

12/11/2020

Todd Rickabaugh

Construction stormwater inspection for Buckley Storage required corrections on 11/17/2020 noting an egregious turbid discharge to an unnamed surface water of the state, and infiltration of high pH water. While not hitting surface waters of the state, a turbid discharge is also noted on the 12/11/2020 inspection report and corrections required.

$1,000

  Jeff Zenk

360-280-3704

Pierce             

Puyallup

12/15/2020

Jay Looker

Sand and Gravel Permit violations resulting from untreated runoff from concrete crushing operations.

$4,000

  Jeff Zenk

360-280-3704

Skagit             

Mount Vernon

11/18/2020

Westside Shell

Returned closed gasoline dispensers to service in violation of an Ecology Notice of Non-Compliance issued the previous day. An Ecology inspector observed gasoline in a sump and ordered the pumps closed, pending investigation and/or repairs by a certified contractor. Penalty installment paid. Re-start of dispensers later allowed after further investigation by the certified contractor.

$2,000

 Larry Altose

206-920-2600

Snohomish

Lynnwood

11/25/2020

Skanska Construction

 

Muddy water flowed out of a Sound Transit Lynnwood Link construction area vehicle exit into a roadside ditch, then to a wetland and Scriber Creek on 11/16/2020. Failed to employ practices to maintain the exit and intercept muddy stormwater.

$2,000

 Larry Altose

206-920-2600

Stevens            

Loon Lake

10/8/2020

David Christie

An illegal burn without an Ecology permit of hauled materials in a pile larger than 4x4x3 feet. The pile was approximately 10x10 feet. Multiple complaints of smoke intrusion. Past written and verbal enforcement for the same violations. News release.

$10,000

 Andy Wineke

360-791-1939

Thurston           

Olympia

12/16/2020

City of Olympia

A tree fell and destroyed a sewer line spilling 232,560 gallons of sewage to Percival Creek. Penalty paid. News release.

$15,000

  Larry Altose

206-920-2600

Whatcom

Deming

10/14/2020

Walsh Construction Company

Failed to properly implement practices to prevent contamination from concrete construction waste from contaminating stormwater at the City of Bellingham’s Nooksak River diversion project. Penalty paid.

$2,000

 Larry Altose

206-920-2600

Ecology works with thousands of businesses and individuals to help them comply with state laws. Penalties are issued in cases where non-compliance continues after Ecology has provided technical assistance or warnings, or for particularly serious violations. The money owed from penalties may be reduced from the issued amount due to settlement or court rulings. Funds collected go to the state’s general fund or to dedicated pollution prevention accounts

Ecology strives to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment and promote wise management for current and future generations. When someone pollutes Washington’s land, air or waters, Ecology enforces state and federal regulations in hopes of changing behavior and deterring future violations. 

See previous quarterly penalties

###

