North Dakota Department of Commerce now accepting applications for Operation Intern

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the application window for round one of Operation Intern is now open until March 1, 2021.

“Operation Intern has been an excellent resource in helping businesses provide valuable work experiences for students in high-need, in-demand jobs in North Dakota for many years,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said. “Commerce is proud to continue supporting businesses as they advance our state’s workforce strategy in working to retain talent in the state.”

Administered by Commerce, Operation Intern is a grant program designed to expand the number of internships, work experience and apprenticeship positions with North Dakota employers. The program focuses on creating new internships and apprenticeships within the state’s targeted industries. Priority will be given to new startups, companies that have not participated in the program previously and new internship or apprenticeship positions.

The primary focus of the program is private sector businesses in targeted industries: energy, advanced manufacturing, value-added agriculture, tourism and technology-based businesses, to include cybersecurity.

Funding may be granted for other in-demand occupations like health care. In-demand occupations will be determined using a list compiled by Job Service North Dakota and the Workforce Development Council.