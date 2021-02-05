Scott Cooper Miami Project Awards Scholarship To Yale University Student

Kate Reynolds, Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Winner Rwanda Ethinic Conflict and Genocide Scott Cooper Miami

The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is unique in the sense that it requires students to write essays that are thought-provoking and controversial.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scott Cooper Miami Project is pleased to announce that Kate Reynolds of New York is the latest winner of the scholarship. Kate will attend Yale University in the fall.This scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on one of three topics:1) Which country will you visit repeatedly and the reason behind it?2) What was the strangest dream you ever had?3) What would the world look like if animals ruled it?"I am so grateful to have received this scholarship from The Scott Cooper Miami Project . Paying for college should never be a barrier to anyone's education, and I appreciate The Scott Cooper Miami Project for giving kids a chance to achieve great things, regardless of economic circumstances," said Kate Reynolds, "I am so excited to pursue my dreams and ambitions at college this fall, with the help of this scholarship. My passion for journalism and politics has transformed how I see the world, and I'm eager to pursue these passions in the future. Thank you once again to the Scott Cooper Miami Project for giving me this opportunity and helping me fund my education."Kate's winning essay can be read on the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship web site.Kate Reynolds was born and raised in New York and is a senior at the Bronx High School of Science. She will attend Yale University in the fall. At Yale, Kate hopes to double-major in Journalism and Political Science or History. She is the Captain of her school's Public Forum Debate team and the Editor-in-Chief for her school newspaper, where she reports on politics and the news. Kate wants to use her journalistic writing to search for the truth about difficult topics, allow for the inclusion of forgotten perspectives, and improve the world.“Kate selected Rwanda as the country she would most like to visit. Kate's long-term goal of becoming an investigative journalist and her desire to record the oral histories of survivors truly made her essay stand out," said Scott Cooper of Florida LATEST SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITYThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship just announced its newest opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics by March 15, 2021, and the winner will be announced on March 25, 2021.(1) If you could add an amendment to the Constitution, what would you add?(2) If you were to give a very important speech or a TED talk, what would it be about?(3) Pick a quote that describes a lot about you, and explain why you connect with it.ABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER MIAMI SCHOLARSHIPThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is an arm of the Scott Cooper Miami Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on “forgotten communities” throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Scott Cooper Miami partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their message.The Scott Cooper Miami Project is nonprofit and nonpartisan and committed to the public interest.

