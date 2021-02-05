Auditor Blaha to Testify in Support of Asset Forfeiture Reform - February 3, 2021

Press Advisory February 3, 2021

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha will be testifying on Thursday and Friday in support of asset forfeiture reform. HF 75 limits vehicle and property subject to forfeiture, as well as provides for recovery of property by innocent owners.

“When it comes to asset forfeitures, the big story is in the small numbers,” said Auditor Blaha.

“In 2019, the average size of a forfeiture under $1500 was $473. While having a minimal financial benefit to the public safety system, to a Minnesotan this could mean the difference between making rent and experiencing homelessness,” added Blaha. "Given that forfeitures do not seem to be disrupting crime, restricting small forfeitures will have big benefits with little costs.”

Auditor Blaha will be testifying during the following committee hearings this week:

House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 8:30 am Hearing may be viewed via the House webcast schedule page

House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:30 am Hearing may be viewed via the House webcast schedule page

The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota's 19th State Auditor.