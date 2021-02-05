The Learner’s Group and Talmetrix announce strategic partnership to support organizations increase employee engagement

TLG's solutions-based consulting services paired with Talmetrix’s ability to humanize talent data provide actionable insights for accelerating strategic change.

CHICAGO , IL, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This partnership comes at an opportune time when data collection and analysis are crucial elements to every company’s success. The TLG- Talmetrix partnership unites several complementary skill sets. Talmetrix excels at humanizing talent data, while TLG has a proven record of personalizing and customizing culture enhancing deliverables. The foundational synergy of this partnership can be summarized in three core beliefs:

• An organization’s greatest asset is its people

• Data collection should be transparent and relevant

• Knowing how to use data to create significant and sustainable change is paramount

"Our relationship with Talmetrix has a surgical-like synergy. Talmetrix collects and aggregates data with such precision that clients see instantaneously which individuals or segments of the organization need support. Thus, providing TLG with the information they need to help clients create a strategic, comprehensive, and intentional plan of action to deliver that support," says Rodney Patterson, CEO of TLG.

“The partnership with TLG exponentially increases our shared commitment and ability to help organizations unleash and cultivate their human potential. TLG’s solution-based approach of connecting diversity and inclusion with employee engagement paired with our ability to capture and humanize data will enable organizations to evolve their cultures to be more engaged, inclusive and innovative,” says Talmetrix CEO, Chris Powell.

TLG and Talmetrix began joint meetings with prospective clients before the ink was dry on their partnership agreement. As a testament to their synergy, one client has already committed to working with the duo, and others are in discussions.

The Learner's Group (TLG) is a Chicago-based consulting organization. TLG is the architect of human equity, a leadership model that focuses on the unique and intangible assets each person brings to the workforce. TLG is looking for leaders ready to build a competent, diverse workforce by creating an inclusive environment where individuals leverage their unique strengths, to enhance personal growth and improve the organization's profile and productivity.

Talmetrix is a Cincinnati-based, minority owned, employee feedback, research and insights company committed to humanizing data to elevate organizational culture, employee experience, engagement retention and performance.