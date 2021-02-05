Meeting the Growing Demand for Parent Attorneys in Juvenile Protection Matters
Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021To respond to the growing demand for high-quality legal representation for parents, guardians and legal custodians in juvenile protection matters, the Minnesota Judicial Branch through its Children’s Justice Initiative (CJI) Program has revised the qualification and training requirements for parent attorneys and secured a more flexible and accessible online training provider. The following changes were effective on February 1, 2021:
- Experience Qualification: Attorneys applying to be listed on the roster of qualified CHIPS parent attorneys based on experience must have two years of experience, but the requirement to have handled a certain number of cases during that timeframe has been removed.
- Supervision Qualification: Attorneys applying to be listed on the roster of qualified CHIPS parent attorneys based on supervision are no longer required to have a supervising attorney listed on the CHIPS Parent Attorney Roster (PAR). Supervising attorneys can either be on the roster or eligible to be on the roster to serve in that capacity.
- Training Qualification: Attorneys applying to be listed on the roster of qualified CHIPS parent attorneys based on training need to complete a core skills training course, now defined in terms of content areas rather than the previous 18 hours requirement. The revised core skills training may vary in terms of completion time, but will likely result in a total of approximately 9.5 hours of core skills training.
- Continuing Education: Parent attorneys no longer have the additional requirement to annually report three continuing legal education credits related to juvenile protection matters to remain on the PAR. Qualified attorneys will remain on the roster as long as they satisfy the requirements all attorneys have to retain their law license.