2021-02-02 10:41:44.877 Rolla Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Emmett Johnson of Rolla recently scratched his way to a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$1,000 in a Flash” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was purchased at Phil-Mart, 500 S. Main, in Salem.

“$1,000 In a Flash” is a $10 Scratchers game with over $8.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including another $100,000 prize and a top prize of $1 million.

In FY20, players in Dent County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $3.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $243,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $761,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.