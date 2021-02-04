Chief Justice Newby Appoints Chief District Court Judge in Davidson and Davie Counties

RALEIGH – Chief Justice Paul Newby has appointed Judge Jimmy L. Myers to serve as chief district court judge for Judicial District 22B (Davidson and Davie counties). The appointment, made January 29, 2021, became effective February 1, 2021.

“Judge Myers has served the state and his judicial district ably and conscientiously as district court judge, and I am confident he will undertake his new responsibility with the commitment to have an efficient and effective district court for the people he serves,” Chief Justice Newby said. “The proper administration of justice is the most significant task of the judiciary. Judge Myers will continue to ensure that each session of the district court is conducted fairly and that everyone who appears before the court is treated courteously and with respect.”

Judge Myers has served as district court judge for Judicial District 22B since 1994. He received his undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University in 1975, a Master of Divinity from Emory University in 1978, and his juris doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1991. He succeeds Judge Wayne Michael.