FEMA Obligates $103 Million to North Carolina for COVID-19 Vaccination Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $103 million to the State of North Carolina for costs for the COVID-19 vaccine mission.

The award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to the State’s vaccination program for a 90-day period. These costs can include:

Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines;

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients;

Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines;

Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures;

Emergency medical care;

Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste;

Communications to disseminate public information.

“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more North Carolinians,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”

Grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster. For COVID-19, FEMA has streamlined the Public Assistance application and reimbursement process to get funds to applicants faster. Expedited reimbursements help local, state, and tribal officials address immediate threats to life, public health, and safety.