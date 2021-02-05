Recruiting for Good Sponsors Fun LA Kids Drawing Contest Love is a Pizza Party
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors kids love creative drawing contest to earn Pizza rewards; and enter drawing to win Greco's 28 inch Party Pizza.
The purpose of 'Love is a Pizza Party' is to create a positive memorable shared experience for kids who participate in fun creative drawing contest to Celebrate National Pizza Day, February 9th, 2021.
Greco's New York Pizzeria in Thousand Oaks is providing rewards, and will create the Ultimate 28" Party Pizza to the winner of the drawing.
According to Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gig, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're excited to sponsor a fun creative contest for kids in LA."
How LA Kids Participate in Love is a Pizza Party
1. Kids are in Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School.
2. First 25 kids to draw a picture of something they love and parents email drawings earn $5 gift card saving rewards. And also will be entered into a special drawing to win Greco's 28" Party Pizza. Drawing on February 9th, 2021. Winner announced on Feb 10th.
3. Parents take pictures of drawings and email Sara(at)TheSweetestGig(dot)Com.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "I am grateful for Mom, Rachael Quinton who inspired the creative contest, and the Ultimate 28" Party Pizza reward."
About
Family owned, Greco's NY Pizzeria, home of the 28" Party Pizza is located in the Janss Marketplace food court in Thousand Oaks, Next to Defy Trampoline Park. Greco's is honored to be the first job for local teens looking to get a "taste" of the workforce. We also enjoy partnering with school fundraisers. www.nypizzaslice.com
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program. We also create social positive contests and creative parties to change kids' lives for good.
Love is Celebrating Women...Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun creative art parties on the East and West Coast. We're celebrating Women' Day Differently (Coming Soon).
The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program in LA; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews (in English, French, or Hebrew), and earn meaningful perks to Do Good Deeds (Gift Mom Chocolate or Heal the World with Chocolate). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and places). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' (from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day). Participants design and draw entries that answer; 'What does it mean to be a woman in the US?' The creative entries combine powerful images and words that inspire positive values and Unity; the most creative entries win Goodies Made in America by Moms. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com
Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund 'The Sweetest Gig' so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or 12 Months The Finest Chocolate Delivered to Mom). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
