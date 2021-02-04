Trainify's Fantastic Journey To Make Fitness Better
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Fit-tech start-up Trainify announces investment from Rune Sovndahl, Co-Founder and CEO of Fantastic Services.
Fantastic Services CEO Rune Sovndahl will also sit on the Board of Trainify as a Non-Exec Director and will spend time working with Trainify on a weekly basis. Impressively, Rune Sovndahl built Fantastic to a 7 figure business in 10 months and reached 8 figures in 4 years.
Together we set out to transform the fitness industry. Malcolm Graham CEO & Co-Founder of Trainify says “hugely excited about the collaboration and welcoming Rune onboard and taking Trainify to the next level “.
Rune Sovndahl says ‘During the pandemic, I have personally experienced how important physical fitness is on your health and mental well-being and I know the team have had success with their tennis training business Aceify. I think Trainify with their focus on personal 1-1 and strong professional video training that it’s not just a video call but a studio recording makes it very useful, and I know from my experience that the curation of a marketplace app is very important for the quality’
Trainify recently launched a seed fundraising round of £1m. The funds raised will be used on marketing and advanced AI to help build brand awareness and continue to expand.
About Trainify
Trainify is a live fitness platform using the best hand-selected local trainers for clients seeking high-end, reliable, and flexible workouts. Trainify was founded in July 2020. Based in London working globally.
About Fantastic Services
Fantastic Services work with 200,000 clients and is the UK’s leading domestic services company. With over 50,000 clients a month delivered by 1,500 professional home cleaning and maintenance experts. Making your homes and offices truly fantastic.
Trainify
Malcolm Graham
07912106885
Malcolm@trainify.me
Malcolm Graham
