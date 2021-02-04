PodiumIO Secures Funding to Fuel Growth & Development of the 1st ‘All-in-one’ E-Commerce Platform for Selling Services

PodiumIO allows anyone to set up an online store to sell services (not products) and manage their entire operations online.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal based startup PodiumIO announced today the recent closure of a seed funding round after experiencing important growth throughout 2020. The new funding, which to date exceeds $1 Million, will be used for extending growth in existing and new markets, amplifying organic digital marketing efforts, advancing PodiumIO’s customer self-onboarding technology and development of new product features.

“We officially launched in November 2019, and in the midst of a pandemic, PodiumIO’s users and revenues grew beyond our expectations. This round of funding will allow us to set the stage for exponential growth. We are extremely optimistic entering into 2021. Intrinsic to our technology are critical social distancing features making PodiumIO resilient to the pandemic and have enabled our Home Service SMB’s to thrive in what is promising to be an explosive growth for home services.” stated Franc Botti, co-founder of PodiumIO.

PodiumIO is the 1st ‘All-in-1’ E-commerce platform empowering Home Services SMB’s to instantly start selling their own branded services online. In addition to their fully customizable “Live Pricing & Real-Time booking” technology, their behind-the-scenes ecommerce platform comes complete with a CRM, an integrated payment processing solution and a sophisticated yet easy-to-use supply chain management solution to significantly streamline and simplify the SMB’s entire operations.

“Unlike all other B2B Ecommerce platforms which focus on product, PodiumIO’s technology enables anyone to instantly sell services. Customers no longer have to wait for a quote or a ‘call-back’ - we enable instant confirmed & personalized pricing directly on any website. The SMB can instantly expand their sales channels by connecting it to other online and social media outlets with a simple copy and paste. We’ve made it hassle free and very affordable for our SMB’s to grow and compete. The ROI for our SMB’s is almost instantaneous” said Botti.

Run by a team of industry veterans, the company has already started to carve its niche in a variety of Home Services sectors in Canada, USA and the UK. Their plan is to expand to anglophone markets worldwide before the end of 2021.



For more information visit get.podiumio.com or submit all your investor or media questions to info@podiumIO.com