Advocates Praise Governor Abbott’s Vision For A More Prosperous Texas

February 2, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

“The Texas Restaurant Association applauds our state’s leaders for prioritizing pandemic liability protections for businesses – like local restaurants – that are going above and beyond to keep their customers and employees safe. COVID-19 has devastated the restaurant industry, but with tools like liability protections, we can work together to ensure the Texas economy recovers stronger than ever," said Dr. Emily Knight, CEO of the Texas Restaurants Association.

"Governor Abbott clearly understands the challenges facing the state's small businesses in these difficult times. Our members are especially relieved by the governor's support for COVID-19 liability protections for small businesses. Bad actors should be held accountable, but businesses that follow the government's safety guideless to protect their customers and employees from the coronavirus should be protected from predatory trial lawyers trying to profit from the pandemic. We're also encouraged by the governor's support for easing the regulatory burdens on small businesses," said National Federation of Independent Business State Director Annie Spillman.

"Governor Abbott is leading with an agenda that will foster economic growth and allow opportunities for individual Texans to flourish. This agenda will help the Texas economy continue to recover by removing regulations that stifle job creation and by keeping business decisions with businesses, rather than government. Given the uncertainty facing businesses and employees, we are also encouraged by the Governor’s emphasis on preparing workers to meet the demands of our dynamic Texas economy. We look forward to working with Governor Abbott and legislators from both parties to advance the sensible, pro-growth priorities the Governor has articulated," said the Alliance for Securing and Strengthening the Economy in Texas.

“The Texas Association of Builders applaud the efforts of Governor Abbott in keeping our state and its citizens open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic that has allowed our members to continue to safely build and repair homes across the state. As outlined in tonight’s address, we appreciate his ongoing commitment to maintaining our state’s healthy business and jobs climate that continues to be the envy of the nation. We look forward to working with the Governor, Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House and all the members of the 87th Texas Legislature to ensure that future housing affordability remains a top priority as our members work to address the housing needs of all Texans," said M. Scott Norman, Jr., Executive Director of the Texas Association of Builders.

"Governor Greg Abbott’s State of the State address today shows, once again, that he is committed to growing the Texas economy. We should all be encouraged today that Texas has a path forward to not just recover, but thrive, as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 Pandemic. The electric industry is the backbone of Texas’ economic growth, providing reliable, affordable electricity to residents and businesses throughout the state, and we’re proud to do our part, to keep Texas open for business," said J.P. Urban, Senior Vice President and Acting CEO of the Association of Electric Companies of Texas.