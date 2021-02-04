Treasurer Magaziner Urges Rhode Islanders to Support Special Election Bond Initiatives to Spur Job Creation

Today, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced the launch of a public awareness campaign urging Rhode Islanders to support all seven bond initiatives that will be on the ballot March 2, 2021. The Treasurer has been a strong proponent of using bonding measures to support economic recovery, and he worked with Governor Raimondo in the development of the affordable housing and green infrastructure bond proposals.

"With these bond measures, Rhode Islanders have an opportunity to spur job creation and improve our economic competitiveness," said Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "By supporting these bonds, we can help ensure a broad-based recovery for all Rhode Islanders. We can put thousands of Rhode Islanders back to work constructing affordable housing, protecting our natural landscapes, improving our higher education facilities, and so much more. I encourage every Rhode Islander to vote yes on all seven bond proposals this March. The last day to vote is March 2nd; let's get to work, Rhode Island!"

This afternoon, the Treasurer released a video discussing the economic need for passage of the special election bonds, which can be viewed at the link below.

As part of his public awareness campaign, Treasurer Magaziner will visit a number of locations over the next month to talk with experts about how each bond will positively impact different Rhode Island cities and towns.

Rhode Islanders can follow the Treasurer's bond tour on his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RITreasuryand on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RITreasury.

# # #

Contact: Patricia Socarras, Deputy Communications Director

(401) 408-0058 | patricia.socarras@treasury.ri.gov