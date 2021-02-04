Inner Matrix Systems Announces Membership Tiers That Enable Clients to Apply the Art and Science of Personal Mastery to Their Day-to-Day Lives

Inner Matrix Systems further explains how its membership options can make personal mastery a part of any participant’s lifestyle.

/EIN News/ -- Littleton, CO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inner Matrix Systems is a globally-oriented company based out of Denver, Colorado, that provides a personal mastery training system for high achievers. The accomplished organization has perfected its training system through two decades of research, implementation, and work with experts in a variety of industries. Inner Matrix Systems’ programs focus on helping clients rewire, align, and train their nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies by uniting mindfulness and neurobiology.

Joey Klein founded Inner Matrix Systems in 2002 and has since worked with more than 80,000 people from all over the world through live training programs, online training programs, and one-on-one coaching. Klein has trained leaders from top companies including Boeing, IBM,

Dell, Google, Panda Express, Coca Cola and The World Health Organization.

Anyone interested in developing personal mastery can sign up for an Inner Matrix Systems membership. Memberships are offered on two different levels, including the Power Series Foundations and Power Series Trainer Boost. Both options allow interested clients to leverage the powerful training system and support Inner Matrix Systems has to offer at the most favorable price point to generate real-life results.

The Power Series Foundations Membership is considered the core offering which includes the ultimate pass to any Power Series Weekend Intensives. Foundations Members also gain access to the new Inner Matrix System app for both iOS and Android, and all online Power Series Training materials, which includes teachings led by Klein in twelve weekly training videos, internal trainings, and action plans.

The Power Series Trainer Boost includes all core offerings with the additional advantage to deepen and expand personal mastery by working with a Certified Trainer from Inner Matrix Systems. This membership includes all that the Power Series Foundations has to offer, plus Power Series virtual program recordings from 2020 and four semi-private Trainer Led Power Series classes.

“Although the training system includes the same set of programs and training tools on a continuum, members find them to be unique and inspiring each time. That’s because as you dive into personal mastery and training your inner matrix, you’ll begin to see new parts of yourself, and the training and techniques will land in a new way,” said Klein.

For more information on Inner Matrix Systems or to inquire about membership, visit https://innermatrixsystems.com/membershipOverview

About Inner Matrix Systems

Inner Matrix Systems, based in Denver, is a personal mastery training system for high achievers. For more than twenty years, IMS has delivered a proprietary methodology that rewires, trains, and aligns the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real-life results. CEO, Joey Klein, and IMS have worked with more than 80,000 individuals from around the world through both live and online training programs, as well as one-on-one coaching. Clients have included: Boeing, IBM, Dell, Google, Panda Express, Coca Cola and The World Health Organization. Joey is the author of The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results (April 2021).

Contact Info

Inner Matrix Systems

P.O. Box 271847

Littleton, CO 80127

720-446-5533

admin@innermatrixsystems.com

https://innermatrixsystems.com