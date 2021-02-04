Ultimus Announces New Relationship with Public Trust Advisors

Ultimus assists Public Trust Advisors with administrative services for their local government investment pools

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce a new relationship with Public Trust Advisors, LLC (Public Trust), a client-focused, independent investment advisor that specializes in managing and servicing the investment needs of local governments nationwide.

Founded in 2011, Public Trust proudly offers investment management services to the public sector through local government investment pools (LGIP) and separately managed accounts; their services are currently being utilized by nearly 5,000 public entities nationwide. As of December 31, 2020, Public Trust oversees more than $50 billion in assets under management and administration. Ultimus provides fund accounting and transfer agent services to a total of twelve LGIPs under Public Trust management including one new LGIP launched in Wyoming in July and eleven existing LGIPs that were converted to Ultimus in September.

Ultimus was instrumental in the construction and launch of the new Public Trust Participant Portal, a product that was developed collaboratively by the two firms in record time. The portal leverages Ultimus’ advanced uSUITE® technology, specifically the uPORTAL™ application, and was designed to meet the customized and sophisticated needs of Public Trust in delivering online services to their Participants.



“We have been impressed from the beginning with the depth and breadth of expertise that Ultimus brings to this partnership; they truly live up to their ‘business partner’ mantra,” said Public Trust Advisors CEO, Tom Jordan. “Based on the firm’s technological sophistication, client centric approach, and the skills of its professionals, we felt certain that Ultimus would be a good fit for Public Trust.”

“We came to Ultimus with a unique set of requirements and challenges,” he continues. “From initial meetings to portal build-out and all the way through conversion, the Ultimus teams and processes were highly collaborative. With the solutions Ultimus put into place for fund administration, we are able to continue to grow and ensure our resources are focused on value-added processes, positioning our business for continued success in the future.”

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman concurs. “Recently, there’s been an uptick in firms looking to outsource various internal administrative functions,” he commented. “Ultimus’ track record of working with clients to design customized service models and innovative processes to facilitate their businesses, made us a natural fit for Public Trust Advisors. I’m particularly proud that our team developed the portal and completed the entire conversion in this virtual environment, delivering quickly on our commitments. We are excited about working with the impressive team at Public Trust and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

