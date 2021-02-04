Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Opera Limited to announce fourth quarter 2020 financial results on February 25, 2021

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Opera expects that both revenue and adjusted EBITDA will exceed the top end of fourth quarter guidance ranges. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 25th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 833 570-1161
China: +86 400 682 8609
Hong Kong: +852 5819 4851
Norway: +47 2396 4173
United Kingdom: +44 (0)203 107 0289
International: +1 918 922-6511
Confirmation Code: 6964699

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million monthly active users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman
investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com


