120Water Forms Advisory Board of Industry Leaders to Drive Innovation

/EIN News/ -- ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 120Water, a leading digital water platform, announced the formation of an Advisory Board to provide insight to help 120Water continue innovating solutions and services that will drive growth and add value to customers.



In 2020, 120Water achieved 250 percent revenue growth and expanded its customer base to 19 states. Key product and service innovations included a COVID-19 wastewater monitoring solution, the Lead Service Line Probability Finder to help municipalities map their existing lead service lines, and an automated communications module and Public Transparency Dashboard to help utilities comply with new Lead & Copper Rule communications mandates.

The Advisory Board consists of the country’s foremost authorities on water quality, including:

Tom Ferguson, managing partner at Burnt Island Ventures, a San Francisco-based early stage venture fund for the water sector. He previously was with Imagine H2O, a nonprofit that empowers people to deploy, develop and scale innovations to solve water challenges globally, where he managed the Accelerator program.

Adam Tank, a digital water expert and innovator who has worked to bridge the gap between innovative technology and one of the world's most valuable resources: water. Tank is the director of software solutions for Transcend Water, a developer of SaaS solutions that help water companies quickly generate engineering-grade water treatment facility designs. He also has served as director of smart cities for SUEZ, and led the digital water division at General Electric, where he developed new smart products and services for water utilities.

Jim Williams, general manager, Peerless-Midwest/SUEZ, a water supply contracting and hydrogeologic services company. Williams has spent more than 30 years with Peerless-Midwest, and was a catalyst for the company’s acquisition by SUEZ in 2016. An accomplished water industry professional, Williams is the immediate past president of the American Water Works Association (AWWA), and has served on the board of directors of Water For People.



“As we prepare for our next phase of growth, we have thoughtfully expanded our leadership, advisors and board of directors to provide insight to drive new products and services,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water. “With the addition of our new Advisory Board members we are positioned to continue solving the complex and costly challenges faced by water systems while empowering water professionals to protect public health.”

About 120Water

Water professionals across the country rely on 120Water to streamline and modernize their most complex drinking water and wastewater initiatives. The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. 120Water solutions are used across the United States for clients including the city of Newark (NJ), Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Chicago Public Schools, and Indiana Finance Authority. More information is available at 120Water.com and on Twitter @120_Water.

