Ascendancy Management Limited Launches the AMLC Token as part of Efforts to Gain a Strong Foothold in the DeFi Sector

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multinational FinTech firm Ascendancy Management Limited, has announced the launch of its very own token, the AMLC token as part of its plans to strengthen its presence within the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi).



Ascendancy Management Limited has been planning and making moves to gain a strong foothold within the fast-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) over the past year, and the AMLC's launch can be seen as part of efforts to achieve this objective.

The core strategy adopted by Ascendancy Management Limited toward achieving its objective of gaining a strong presence in the DeFi sector consists of building platforms and providing services with real-use cases that bring about further integration between different blockchains to form a sustainable ecosystem. Additionally, the strategy would also focus on establishing a strong community that would sustain the ecosystem's long-term growth and development.

AMLC will play a highly crucial role in this strategic plan, serving as the native token to the entire ecosystem and will be used to incentivize the ecosystem.

The AMLC token will serve two primary purposes namely being the payment currency for transactions made on platforms within the ecosystem and as an asset that can be freely traded and acquired on digital asset exchanges.

Platforms and services within the AMLC's ecosystem include safe custody services for Digital Assets that is regulated, provision of "Wrapping Services", payment services that support multiple cryptocurrencies and smart contract services for enterprises within the financial industry.

The AMLC's launch comes at a time when cryptocurrency markets are witnessing a bull run where prices for mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have hit record highs. Industry insiders believe that Ascendancy Management Limited's move to launch the AMLC is also a move to capitalize on the current market trend so as to maximize value for its stakeholders.

Exchange listing of the AMLC token is scheduled to take place on February 14th, 2021 and many cryptocurrency investors believe that with Ascendancy Management Limited's ability to drive and capture value from innovation, its technical competencies and large pre-existing database, the AMLC token's value will be further amplified.

