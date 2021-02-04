Indegene Releases The Healthcare Customer Experience Playbook – A Prescriptive Guide to Orchestrating Outstanding HCP Experiences

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, an enterprise healthtech solutions organization (www.indegene.com), today published the first of its kind Healthcare Customer Experience Playbook. Drawing insights from surveys with 640 Health Care Professionals (HCPs) around the world, this playbook is a prescriptive guide for life sciences organizations to orchestrate outstanding experiences across marketing channels.



Indegene’s research for the playbook uncovered that on an average, at least 1 in 3 HCPs are not satisfied with their experience from 12 channels, healthcare enterprises typically use. While they score their experience a respectable 3.7 on a scale of 5 - in a world where experience benchmarks are set by other industries, these scores demand deeper introspection.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4820baeb-70ff-4e10-a1a5-6c6afc5c4482

Hence the playbook prescribes twelve moments of truth that make-or-break HCP experience. Some of these are very obvious - personal relationships, schedule flexibility, or multi-device compatibility. But others demand a deeper thinking - HCP empathy, content relevance, easy content discoverability.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4114cf2e-a19f-4c0a-995b-6997aa41cb25

Tim van Tongeren, Managing Partner at DT Consulting, an Indegene company says, “HCPs expect the same level of experience from healthcare enterprises that they receive from their online shopping and entertainment providers. Their customers, the patients, are far more engaged in understanding therapy nuances and their alternatives. They ask tough questions, so HCPs need preemptive help. This playbook guides healthcare enterprises in effectively building and sustaining their HCP experience.”

Marc Schwartz, Global Multi-Channel Marketing Operations Lead at Sanofi with a unique perspective of driving CX at Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Wyndham Worldwide adds, “Regardless of the industry we operate in, customers will have a lasting impression of how we make them feel. Their memory of your brand is only as good as their last experience. It’s important to establish that emotional connection with your customers early on and keep reinforcing it every time. Bear in mind that the customer is always in control and our role is to exceed her expectations at every touchpoint. Be genuine, be sincere, show empathy – that’s my advice to enterprises wanting to build an emotionally connected experience, one customer at a time.”

Mary Lynn Clark, President and Managing Director of MLC Group, LLC with deep expertise in building memorable experiences at Marriott Vacations and The Ritz-Carlton Club remarks, “Whether it is hotels or healthcare, we work with humans. And humans make choices, sometimes rational, at other times emotional. An excellent experience, delivered consistently, goes a long way in winning new customers, but far longer in retaining them. Hotels have long set the CX benchmark. There is no reason why healthcare cannot scale it; all it needs is the right prioritization and playbook.”

To download the Healthcare Customer Experience Playbook, please visit https://www.indegene.com/healthcare-cx-playbook/

About Indegene

Indegene is a global enterprise healthtech solutions organization. It accelerates medical and commercial outcomes, and personalizes experiences by applying deep medical knowledge and verticalized technology across the value chain. 18 of the top 20 global biopharma organizations lean on its domain experts for an agile, customized, enduring partnership. With over 3,000 Indegeons in the US, Europe, China, Japan and India, it has delivered over 100 strategic engagements, fully commercialized about $ 2 billion portfolio, and created over 1 million medical and commercial content assets. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Shefali Kotnala

shefali@spectrummails.com