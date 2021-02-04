Butanediol Market to Gain from Increasing Usage in Various Chemical Formulations and Polymers, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered are BASF SE, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Dairen Chemicals, Ashland, Daicel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Penta Manufacturing Company, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., OXEA GmbH, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Novamont, LanzaTech, Other key market players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global butanediol market is set to gain traction from its increasing usage in a wide range of polymers and chemical formulations. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Butanediol Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (1, 3-Butanediol, 1, 4-Butanediol, 2, 3-Butanediol), By Application (1, 4-Butanediol, 1, 3-Butanediol, 2, 3-Butanediol), Others, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the emergence of bio-based technologies would eventually lower the production cost of butanediol.

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the chemical industry by disrupting the existing supply chain. Customers are looking for products based on carbon footprint and circularity. Hence, several companies are investing in decarbonization of transportation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy sources. Some of the others have started implementing digital technologies to surge reliability and gain more efficiency. We are providing elaborate research reports to help our clients regain business confidence amid this difficult situation.





List of all the renowned butanediol manufacturers present in the global market:

BASF SE

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Dairen Chemicals

Ashland

Daicel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemicals

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Penta Manufacturing Company

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

OXEA GmbH

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Novamont

LanzaTech

Other key market players





How Did We Develop This Report?

We follow a comprehensive research methodology that focuses majorly on delivering authentic and authentic information. We have utilized a data triangulation model which would aid us to offer authentic estimates and gauge the overall market dynamics. In addition to this, we have gained access to multiple global and regional paid databases for delivering the latest information so that you can invest only in the significant areas.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage in Cement, Textiles, and Cosmetics Industries to Bolster Growth

Butanediols are extensively used in a wide range of end-use industries, such as food & beverages, paints & coatings, and polymers. In the chemical industry, it is mostly used in polyurethanes, GBL, THF, and PBT. Amongst these, THF or tetrahydrofuran is very popular because of its utilization in adhesives, plastics, packaging, cosmetics, textiles, and cement. It requires around 35% of 1,4 butanediol.

However, the rising awareness of the environment in developed and emerging nations is leading to the implementation of strict norms by government agencies. The chemical is reviewed multiple times by regulatory bodies to prevent exploitation. The European Commission, for instance, declared its planned amendments to regulate food contact plastic materials in 2017. These factors are expected to hinder the butanediol market growth in the upcoming years.





Regional Insights-

Surging Population in Developing Countries to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific is currently dominating by holding the largest butanediol market share in the near future. This growth is attributable to the rapidly increasing population in developing countries. North America is expected to remain in the second position backed by the slow economic growth.

On the other hand, Latin America is anticipated to grow steadily fueled by the ongoing improvements of the socio-economic condition. The Middle East and Africa would exhibit high demand for butanediol on account of the surging middle class populations and disposable incomes.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Broaden Their Production Capacities to Strengthen Positions

The global market houses several renowned companies that are currently focusing on expanding their production capacities of butanediol to cater to the surging demand globally. A few others are acquiring businesses of prominent organizations to strengthen their positions.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

June 2019 : Daicel Corporation is planning to construct a new production facility at the Aboshi Plant, Japan. This facility will help the company to expand the production capacity of 1,3-butanediol. The entire construction activity is likely to end by September 2020.

: Daicel Corporation is planning to construct a new production facility at the Aboshi Plant, Japan. This facility will help the company to expand the production capacity of 1,3-butanediol. The entire construction activity is likely to end by September 2020. January 2019: An affiliate of Shandong Ruyi Investment Holding purchased INVISTA’s Apparel & Advanced Textiles business. It includes the production assets of tetrahydrofuran (THF), 1,4 butanediol (BDO), and polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG).





