Proteomics Market Size and Industry Growth 2020-2030

The Proteomics Market Global Report 2020 By The Business Research Company Describes And Explains The Global Proteomics Market And Covers 2015 To 2020, Termed The Historic Period, And 2020 To 2025 Termed The Forecast Period, Along With Further Forecasts For The Period 2025-2030. The Report Evaluates The Market Across Each Region And For The Major Economies Within Each Region. The Proteomics Market Is Segmented By Component Into Reagents, Instruments And Software; By Type Into Protein Microarrays, Spectroscopy, X-Ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance And Protein Fractionation; By Type Into Instrument Services And Proteomic Analytical Services.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



The proteomics market consists of sales of instruments, reagents, software, and services intended to use for proteomics research. Proteomics is a large-scale study of proteomes. A proteome is a set of proteins that are produced in an organism, system, or biological context.

Proteomic research provides a deep understanding of the processes underlying healthy and diseased cellular processes at the protein level. Unlike the genome (set of genes within each organism), the composition of the proteome is dynamic and changes over time and throughout the life span of an organism.

According to The Business Research Company’s research on the global proteomics market , the proteomics global market size reached a value of nearly $21 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% since 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% to reach $73 billion by 2030.

Growth in the proteomics global market size can be attributed to increasing investments in proteomics due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proteomics is a study of the structure and functions of proteins that are widely used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases including coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic profoundly affected the healthcare sector across the globe. The healthcare institutions on the front line of the crisis are focused on effective treatment and quick recovery of infected patients to reduce the burden on infrastructure throughout the pandemic. The scientific community has focused on discovering and manufacturing competent antiviral drugs or possible vaccines. Proteomics and metabolomics are extensive fields that are equipped with sufficient technologies to face this challenge.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Proteomics Market Global Report 2020 covers the global market value of proteomics, major proteomics companies, proteomics market share by company, proteomics manufacturers, proteomics market size, and proteomics market forecasts.

The proteomics market is consolidated, with small number of global players operating in the global market. The key players in the market are focusing on business presence in the market through development of innovative, efficient, reliable technologies to meet the customer demand. The top 10 companies in the market occupied 45.20% of market share in the global proteomics market. Major players in the market include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Bruker Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Promega Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Creative Proteomics.

Player-adopted strategies in the proteomics market include new product development activities. Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenues and gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in June 2020, SCIEX, a USA-based company leading in mass spectroscopy has launched the Echo® MS System, an ultra-high sample throughput system that aims to deliver speed, scale, and reproducibility for mass spectrometry experiments without a decrease in data quality.

