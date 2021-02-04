Loop Insights Enters Into First Pure Ecommerce Pilot With UK’s Leading Online Electronics Retailer, Maplin, For Real-Time Artificial Intelligence-Driven Engagement With Customers

Under the pilot agreement, Loop and Maplin intend to pursue joint marketing and revenue sharing opportunities through SaaS and ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) models

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the launch of a Pilot agreement with Maplin Electronics, the UK’s leading online electronics retailer, to implement Loop’s real-time artificial intelligence analytics platform.



Loop Insights CEO, Rob Anson, stated, “This opportunity with Maplin represents our first enterprise eCommerce retailer, providing Loop with a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate the power of our real-time, artificial intelligence-driven engagement to online customers. Loop will deliver operational efficiencies for Maplin by providing real-time intelligence focused on supply chain and demand analysis, as well as inventory and fulfillment analytics, enabling us to showcase our AI forecasting tools. I have every reason to believe the pilot will be a great success for Maplin and open up the door to further lucrative global enterprise eCommerce opportunities.”

Agreement with Maplin Represents Loop’s Continued Expansion Into UK’s Retail Industry, Including Brick and Mortar and Now Ecommerce

Under the terms of the agreement, Loop will deploy its Insights platform consisting of the Company’s web-based portal, analytics dashboard, and AI-driven retail insights. Maplin will also provide Loop with access to web traffic data from its eCommerce platform, allowing the Company to create a unified picture of Maplin’s retail business in the digital world, thus creating new opportunities for increased revenues, consumer engagement, and data monetization.

Upon successful completion of the Pilot, it is the intention of both parties to implement Loop’s artificial intelligence-driven analytics platform for both Maplin and all of its suppliers including major electronics brands such as Sony, Panasonic, and Samsung.

Maplin Managing Director, Ollie Marshall, stated, “The signing of this agreement with Loop Insights is the first step towards enhancing our retail capabilities as Maplin looks to optimize its eCommerce operations. As a company that is 100% online, we are dedicated to remaining true to our consumer-focused brand, offering quality electronic products for consumers across Europe. Loop’s AI-driven retail insights add a new dimension to Maplin’s operations that will greatly optimize our operations and improve our overall customer experience.”

Insights Revenue Model Provides Potential For Recurring Annual Revenue Streams, Including Annual SaaS Licenses and ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) Fees

In previous press releases announcing new and completed successful pilots, Loop has provided shareholders with details pertaining to its pricing models for greater transparency. Each of those models pertained to physical chain locations with numerous tills per location.

The nature of this eCommerce Pilot Agreement does not include tills. As such, Loop expects to generate revenue through ongoing SaaS and ARPU (Average revenue per user) fees in addition to data analysis that will provide both Maplin and suppliers with an improved understanding of consumer trends. In addition, when the Company’s automated marketing "Engage" service and wallet pass loyalty applications are layered in, these numbers quickly multiply by 5-10x and provide the company with an even more significant potential revenue stream.

Finally, both Loop and Maplin intend to pursue additional monetization opportunities on a revenue-sharing basis using Loop’s brand segmentation capabilities. Maplin and Loop expect to also generate revenues through combined data sharing opportunities with Maplin suppliers and brands seeking retail insights data that can be leveraged for targeted omnichannel advertising. Under the Maplin model, these targeted marketing opportunities are expected to drive sales of niche and seasonal goods based on the optimization of trends and consumer data.

Maplin Ecommerce Deployment Marks Continued Success of Partnership with SG-retail

The agreement between Loop Insights and Maplin is another result of the contributions of Steve Gray and SG-retail, a UK retail leader that joined Loop to create brand, product, and company awareness for Loop and its market-leading products and services.

On October 13, 2020 , Loop announced the signing of a referral agreement with leading UK-based SG-retail to expand Loop’s services and products into the UK and Europe. SG-retail, led by retail industry veteran Steve Gray, is assisting Loop with its efforts to establish a strong presence in Europe.

On January 14th, 2021 , Loop Insights entered the UK market through a pilot agreement with leading UK pharmacy solutions provider Pharmassist, with the opportunity for full implementation across 12,000 independent pharmacy locations.

After first integrating Loop’s contactless payment platform with Shopify’s API on November 4th, 2020 , Loop will continue to provide retailers with the platforms and tools necessary to link their online and offline data, enabling real-time omnichannel insights for retailers in both the eCommerce and brick and mortar space.

This Press Release Is Available On The Loop Insights Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discussion

About Maplin

Maplin Electronics is an online retailer of electronic goods in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers a variety of electronic products through the Maplin online store as part of Digital First Retail. Following decades of success in the brick and mortar retail space, Maplin pivoted to become a 100% online retailer in 2019.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights





This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop’s business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop’s technology; and the viability of Loop’s business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.