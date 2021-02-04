THC Therapeutics Has Joined the Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Association.

/EIN News/ -- The company will utilize the connections of the LVMMA to raise capital, and seek mergers & acquisitions.

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the Science of Nature," is pleased to announce today that the company has joined the Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Association (LVMMA).

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THCT plans to leverage the diverse membership of dispensary owners, production facilities, cultivators, labs and various companies to further the company’s growth strategy.

As mentioned in our previous press release, the company is moving forward with its financing plans by potentially raising up to $75 million via a Reg A+ offering. Investors that are interested in more information regarding the planned offering may contact the company at the email address below.

Parker Mitchell, the CEO of THC Therapeutics states, “I am excited that THCT is now a member of the LVMMA and is presently attending the meetings and events. We look forward to the opportunities that this association can provide. Through this partnership, and others like it, we will create a foundation for rapid growth.”

https://lvmma.org

IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPANY’S CONTEMPLATED REGULATION A+ OFFERING, NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED AND, IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT TO BE FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SEC HAS BEEN QUALIFIED BY THE SEC. ANY SUCH OFFER MAY BE WITHDRAWN OR REVOKED, WITHOUT OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND, AT ANY TIME BEFORE NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE GIVEN AFTER THE DATE OF QUALIFICATION. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. THE COMPANY MAY NOT EVER FILE THE OFFERING STATEMENT WITH THE SEC, AND EVEN IF IT DOES, THE OFFERING STATEMENT MAY NEVER BE QUALIFIED BY THE SEC.

About THC Therapeutics Inc

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT) is focused on developing their patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs; it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it can reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators and vendors, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

PR & Media Contact:

Email: info@THCT.io

Phone: 833-420-THCT



