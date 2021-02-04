Pure Harvest Corporate Group Acquires Four Patents in Multiple Verticals

/EIN News/ -- Patent Acquisition Positions the Company to Pursue New Opportunities in Addition to Current Operations



Denver, CO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that on January 25, 2021, the Company acquired four U.S. Patents and four U.S. Patent Applications through its wholly owned subsidiary, PHIPCO, LLC. The patents and applications (the “IP”) were acquired from Mr. James Brown, an inventor with 48 issued patents to date. The acquired IP has numerous applications in various industries, including Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Health & Wellness, Manufacturing, Construction, and Transportation.

The Company plans to use the IP in a wide range of industries for standalone products and applications and for enhancements or improvement of existing products and systems. The acquisition of the IP is part of the Company’s broader strategy of acquiring valuable intellectual property, such as the patent application for Cannabinoid Complex 612, for development and commercialization in high-growth industries. To this end, the Company is forming an innovation team to focus on the Company’s opportunities created by the acquisition of the IP. Pure Harvest is pleased to report that Mr. Brown will help guide the innovation team and join the Advisory Board for Pure Harvest Corporate Group, effective immediately.

“For the last year and a half, we have been pursuing these incredible patents and courting James Brown, who, in my estimation, is a true visionary and highly talented inventor,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “With the acquisition of this IP and the addition of Mr. Brown to our team, Pure Harvest is perfectly positioned to pursue successes in new, highly profitable industries to the benefit of our Company and its shareholders.”

“I am excited to join the Pure Harvest team and work with the Company to solve the pressing issues facing our society and our planet,” said James Brown. “I have gotten to know the people at Pure Harvest over the last eighteen months and look forward to working with them to commercialize the technology represented in this IP. I believe that together we have everything we need to make a substantial impact for the benefit of future generations.”

