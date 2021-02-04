Safe Entry Stations to be deployed as a crucial, first line of defence at Tampa's VIP Big Game Weekend Parties

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allies in safety and healthcare innovation, Wellness for Humanity has partnered with Predictmedix Inc. (CSE: PMED, OTCQB: PMEDF) and Juiceworks Exhibits (JUICEWORKS) to deploy Safe Entry Stations at this weekend's Big Game festivities in Tampa, Florida.



E11EVEN Miami has teamed up with Dave Portnoy & Barstool Sports alongside Pied Piper Productions to throw two parties in Tampa, Florida, leading up to Sunday's Big Game. The world's first and only 24/7 ultraclub, E11EVEN Miami, is known for presenting up close & personal live performances while playing host to some of the biggest celebrities in the world, including Drake, Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Nicky Jam, Nicki Minaj, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sting, among others.

These will be two of five parties taking place at WTR, a beautiful 20,000 square foot outdoor space located on The Godfrey property in Tampa, Florida.

Rigorous safety protocols were designed to protect partygoers, staff and all involved throughout the entirety of this much-anticipated weekend.

Prior to entering the space, attendees will pass through a Safe Entry Station which will screen them for multiple symptoms associated with COVID-19. Developed by infectious disease clinicians and data scientists, Safe Entry Stations are powered by Artificial Intelligence and operate in an autonomous and time-efficient fashion.

These Safe Entry Stations comprise the first step in a safety-first triage process. If the Safe Entry Station does not clear the attendee, they will have an additional level of testing provided by Wellness 4 Humanity through a rapid antigen test that provides results in 15 minutes.

"We are honored to be back in the event space and to have the opportunity to play a part in ensuring the safety of guests for such a widely-celebrated tradition," says Jonathan Auger, President & Founder of JUICEWORKS.

Led by a team of social entrepreneurs, Clinicians, and wellness gurus, the Wellness 4 Humanity team has a passion for making the world a better place through social impact, business, company culture, and personal development using cutting edge science. It's these same values that make them a trusted partner to deploy Safe Entry Stations.

"It's in times like this that true collaboration counts and can make the most difference. LET'S RE-UNITE," says Pavel Stuchik, Co-Founder, Wellness for Humanity.

"At Predictmedix, we are focused on workplace health and safety by developing and deploying Artificial Intelligence-powered technologies. It is a true honor for us to deploy our technology at Tampa's VIP Big Game Weekend Parties and make a meaningful difference to the safety of guests," says Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO & Co-founder of Predictmedix, Inc.

For more information, please contact:

JUICEWORKS

Tifany Scifo, Director of Sales & Marketing

tifany@juiceworks.ca

647-285-5745

getsafeentry.com | juiceworks.ca

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies three years running and Lenovo's small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit getsafeentry.com or juiceworks.ca

Source: JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS

About Wellness 4 Humanity

Wellness 4 Humanity was created by a group of science- and medical-focused social entrepreneurs who saw a huge opportunity to use their knowledge and resources to do their part to help protect communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellness 4 Humanity is supported by a medical advisory board led by National Medical Director Dr. Vian Nguyen, a board-certified physician.



Wellness 4 Humanity is proud to partner with corporations such as Marriott, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Zappos, CVS Pharmacy, and Orangetheory Fitness, as well as major entertainment studios and recording artists, private companies, professional sports teams like the Atlanta Hawks, and more, to conduct testing for their employees and clients. In addition to at-home testing kits, Wellness 4 Humanity has several in-person testing sites in Atlanta, Houston, and Honolulu, with future locations slated to open in Miami, New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco in early 2021. For more information about Wellness 4 Humanity, visit www.w4humanity.com.

Source: W4H

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

Source: PREDICTMEDIX, INC