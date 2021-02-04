Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY) is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor page of Relay’s website under Events and Presentations. Within 24 hours following the fireside chat, an archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to one year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Built on unparalleled insights into protein motion and how this dynamic behavior relates to protein function, Relay Therapeutics aims to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable, with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The Company’s Dynamo platform integrates an array of leading-edge experimental and computational approaches to provide a differentiated understanding of protein structure and motion to drug these targets. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Pete Rahmer, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
617-322-0715
prahmer@relaytx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Primary Logo

