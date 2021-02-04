Emotional Wellness Company DSOL Announces New CEO as Founder Steps Up To Chairwoman

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Drug Free Solution, Inc. dba Get Your Feelz On (OTC: DSOL): The Board of Directors announced today that Genie O’Malley, Founder/CEO, has stepped up to the position of Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, and Jessica Bass, business management finance alum University of Illinois, has officially accepted the position of CEO at Drug Free Solution, Inc. effective immediately.



As Chairwoman, over the next twelve weeks Ms. O’Malley will, alongside of key advisory board members, focus on filling valuable board positions to assist in implementing the growth and roll-out plans of its newly elected CEO Jessica Bass and Board of Directors. Honorary Chairwoman Genie O’Malley states, “Drug Free Solution Inc. is at a turning point of a long and exhausting road of implementing my emotional wellness system, and today I truly believe that the Company has created a means in which the public can now be invited in for a deeper experience of the brand so the community can evolve to serve others on a greater scale. The Board of Directors is supportive of Ms. Bass to bring action to her life vision to blend business management while meeting community needs in mental health and emotional wellness.”

Having volunteered alongside founder Genie O’Malley over the past year, Ms. Bass feels more than ready to meet her visions and responsibilities head on. Ms. Bass, CEO, states, “I consider entering this role of CEO at Drug Free Solution Inc. as an honor. As I endeavor to incorporate my training, life skills and what my generation is seeking for in Emotional Wellness into the Company’s clearly laid out vision, plan and solution for Emotional Wellness, I am touched by the tremendous honor that this stepping stone has brought into my life as a woman of leadership in my generation during this time. I am excited to further develop our management team at Drug Free Solution Inc. where I will be able to take my visions for what I wish to create inside of a company and execute that into management and its future goals for our Chairwoman, board members and shareholders. As we meet our challenges head on in this next phase with Drug Free Solution Inc. we will, together, move this incredible solution for individuals who are at home seeking solutions for emotional needs of everyday life.”

Drug Free Solution, Inc. dba Get Your Feelz On (www.getyourfeelzon.com) is the proprietary services, education, and marketplace of the emotional wellness digital system called Get Your Feelz On, pioneered by the company's founder, Genie O'Malley. The company's signature product, the Daily Feelz, is a three-step process that combines self-analysis, breath, and proprietary language sequences that Ms. O'Malley has been developing, testing, and delivering since 1996 in key markets as products, education, and services. Get Your Feelz On offers consumers, through a proprietary digital platform, a way to alleviate the negative emotional symptoms of a variety of mental health conditions, such as drug addiction to reduce the negative emotional symptoms of detoxification, and other related cognitive disorders including depression, as well as, several stress-related anxiety conditions. This suite of products and services are specifically designed for listening on a digital platform, which enables any internet-connected smart phone or device to serve as a portal. These products primarily serve the Mental Health and Emotional Wellness markets along with their sub-markets which include Fitness and Mind-Body; Preventative & Personalized Medicine and Public Health; as well as Workplace Wellness.



