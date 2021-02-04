Replimune Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- RP1: Initial data in new indications expected in 2021 in anti-PD1 failed NSCLC, anti-PD1 failed CSCC and CSCC solid organ transplant recipient patients; further updates expected to be provided across all studies



RP2: Initial data to be reported in 2021 in combination with Opdivo in Phase 1 all comers study

RP3: First patient dosed; initial single agent data expected to be reported in 2021

Commercial-scale facility operational; GMP manufacturing underway

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

“It has been a productive start to 2021,” said Philip Astley-Sparke, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune. “We started the current quarter with the news that dosing has commenced with our third product candidate, RP3, which like RP2 is intended to treat tumor types that are not traditionally thought of as ‘immune-responsive’. The later stage clinical development pathway for these programs is currently being defined. We continue to enroll into our two registration-directed clinical trials with RP1 in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), the “CERPASS” study, and anti-PD1 failed melanoma, the “IGNYTE” study, and commercial planning activities are underway. We also expect to start dosing RP1 combined with Opdivo® in anti-PD1 failed non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients and anti-PD1 failed CSCC patients at approximately the quarter end and look forward to releasing data on all our product candidates during the course of 2021.”

Corporate Updates

Commenced GMP Manufacturing in completed state of the art facility. The Company has completed buildout of its 63,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Framingham, MA, which will support late-stage development and full commercialization of all of its products. GMP production is underway with the first RP1 batch having been filled. RP2 tech-transfer is scheduled to commence this quarter.





Program Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

RP1 in combination with Libtayo® in CSCC: The Company is actively enrolling patients into its global registration-directed Phase 2, randomized, controlled, clinical trial. The Company remains on track to report the primary data read out in 2022.





Financial Highlights

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $493.3 million, as compared to $168.6 million as of March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily related to $371.7 million in net proceeds from financing activities offset by cash utilized in operating activities largely associated with advancing our expanded clinical development plan.





About RP1

RP1 is Replimune’s lead Immulytic™ product candidate and is based on a proprietary new strain of herpes simplex virus engineered to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response through the expression of a GALV-GP R- fusogenic protein and GM-CSF.

About RP2 & RP3

RP2 and RP3 are derivatives of RP1 that express additional proteins. RP2 expresses an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like molecule and RP3 additionally expresses the immune co-stimulatory pathway activating proteins CD40L and 4-1BBL. RP2 and RP3 are intended to provide targeted and potent delivery to the sites of immune response initiation in the tumor and draining lymph nodes, with the goal of focusing systemic immune-based efficacy on tumors and limiting off-target toxicity.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations about our cash runway, the advancement of our clinical trials, our plans to initiate new clinical trials, our goals to develop and commercialize our product candidates, patient enrollments in our existing and planned clinical trials and the timing thereof, the potential impact of COVID-19 on our operations and milestones, and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to our limited operating history, our ability to generate positive clinical trial results for our product candidates, the costs and timing of operating our in-house manufacturing facility, the timing and scope of regulatory approvals, changes in laws and regulations to which we are subject, competitive pressures, our ability to identify additional product candidates, political and global macro factors including the impact of the coronavirus as a global pandemic and related public health issues, and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results could differ materially from the results described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Investor Inquiries

Chris Brinzey

Westwicke, an ICR Company

339.970.2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries

Lissette Steele

Verge Scientific Communications

202.930.4762 x 409

lsteele@vergescientific.com







