Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,077 in the last 365 days.

Zscaler to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Earnings Results to be released on Thursday, February 25, After the Close of the Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, February 25. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in number: 918-922-3018

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the “Events & Presentations” section and select “Q2 2021 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, February 25 through March 4, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 6080427.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Zscaler to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.