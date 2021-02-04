Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,076 in the last 365 days.

Casa Systems To Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, February 18, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) a leading provider of cloud-native, virtual and physical infrastructure technology solutions for wireless and wireline communications networks, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Casa Systems will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Casa Systems’ fourth quarter and full year results discussion will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.casa-systems.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-4019 (domestic) and 201-689-8337 (international). Callers should ask to be joined to the Casa Systems call. An archived version of the Company’s webcast will also be available on Casa Systems’ website for 90 days after the event.

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is 5G, delivering physical, virtual and cloud-native 5G infrastructure and customer premise networking for high-speed data and multi-service communications networks. Our cloud core and edge convergence technology enables public and private networks for both communications service providers and enterprises. Casa Systems’ products deliver higher performance, improved network flexibility and scalability, increased operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.
                        
CONTACT INFORMATION:

IR Contact
Mike Cummings or Jackie Marcus
617-982-0475
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Source: Casa Systems, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Casa Systems To Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.