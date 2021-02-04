TCU Financial Group Digitizes Business Lending with nCino and Deloitte Canada

Rapid, iterative delivery design enables credit union to quickly go-live on nCino

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Saskatchewan-based TCU Financial Group has digitally upgraded its business lending processes utilizing the nCino Bank Operating System®. The credit union worked with Deloitte to successfully deploy nCino on an accelerated timeline despite all teams being fully remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Recognizing the need to digitize to best meet its members’ needs, CA$773 million-asset TCU Financial Group employed Deloitte’s rapid, iterative delivery model to implement nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution, leveraging pre-defined configurations that allowed the credit union to be live on nCino quickly and efficiently. With nCino, TCU Financial Group has access to automated workflows, real-time reporting and digital document management as part of an end-to-end lending process. Employees now have more time to focus on member relationships, and the flexibility of the nCino platform will allow TCU Financial Group to continue to enhance its member experience as it adds further capabilities.

Svjetlana Mestrovic, assistant vice president of systems optimization and integration at TCU Financial Group, said, “In a world of digital disruption, we knew we had to transform our services to remain a valued partner to our business members. nCino and Deloitte have helped us put the technology in place to better support members now and also create a backbone for continuing to evolve our offerings into the future.”

“TCU Financial Group saw how the pandemic heightened the importance of digitization and quickly responded to that need so they could best serve their community,” added John Wang, global digital banking partner at Deloitte. “We’re proud of how the strong collaboration between our three organizations enabled us to rapidly deliver value to TCU Financial Group and their members through nCino. Together, we’ve developed a repeatable delivery model that will allow innovative credit unions and banks to stand up digital capabilities in a fast and digestible way.”

“Though the idea of a digital transformation may sound intimidating, TCU Financial Group has proven that it doesn’t have to be, especially when it’s broken down into smaller steps utilizing a single platform,” said Cam Sterrett, area vice president and general manager – Canada at nCino. “We’re honoured that TCU Financial Group has entrusted us with helping them along their path to digitization and are excited to keep working alongside them, with assistance from Deloitte, as they extend their use of nCino.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About TCU Financial Group

TCU Financial Group is a Saskatchewan-based Credit Union providing a full suite of financial products and services to the residents, organizations and businesses of Saskatchewan since 1952. TCU Financial Group aims to connect people with their unique life goals by creating meaningful spaces, delivering a value-added experience with expert advice and advocating for financial literacy in order to foster healthier communities. To learn more, please visit www.tcufinancialgroup.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/ca/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte’s approximately 312,000 professionals, over 12,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

