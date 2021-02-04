Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,076 in the last 365 days.

G1 Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Day Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Day conference. The fireside chat will take place on February 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET. This meeting is being held virtually, and a live webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a PDUFA action date of February 15, 2021. Rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contacts:
Will Roberts
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com

Christine Rogers
Associate Director, Corporate Communications
984-365-2819
crogers@g1therapeutics.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

G1 Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Day Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.