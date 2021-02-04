G1 Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Day Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Day conference. The fireside chat will take place on February 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET. This meeting is being held virtually, and a live webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.



About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a PDUFA action date of February 15, 2021. Rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

