Plustek Expands Scanner Portfolio, New Document, Passport, and Card Scanner Speeds Digital Transformation

Cost-effective highspeed scanner includes new paper handling and imaging technology

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plustek Technology, today announced the availability of the SmartOffice PT2160 document scanner. This new state of the art 60 page per minute scanner features a duty cycle of 8,000 pages per day, scans both sides of business documents in about one second, and also scans passports booklets, and ID cards!



Plustek designed the PT2160 for healthcare, financial, legal, government agencies, education, insurance, construction, manufacturing, transportation, document management, or any digital transformation task. Thanks to the newly designed feeder, it also scans ID cards and business cards up to 1.2mm thick, passport booklets, and thin pages such as carbon paper. Automatic image processing provides finely detailed images that are small in size and have accurate OCR (Optical Character Recognition) rates. The new paper feeder in conjunction with built-in ultrasonic detection stops misfeeds and double feeds before they happen. The included industry-standard TWAIN drivers ensure compatibility with all image-enabled and document scanning applications including those from Cerner, Epic, McKesson, LaserFiche, Docuware, Square 9, FileDirector, and others.

“The newly designed SmartOffice PT2160 is ideal for customers that need to scan large volumes of documents. It easily handles a variety of documents and makes the scanner the perfect fit for healthcare, financial, insurance, and for all other vertical markets,” said Johnson Yang, VP of Plustek Americas region.

Key Features of the SmartOffice PT2160:

60 page per minute (120 images per minute)

State of the art 100 sheet document feeder

Scans documents, ID cards, and passports

8000 page per day duty cycle

Built-in automatic image processing

Maximum scan size 8.5” x 200”

USB 3.0

Industry-standard TWAIN drivers ensure compatibility with image-enabled software

Includes Abbyy OCR software and DocAction single touch scanning application

MRTD and US Driver License SDK available to authorized partners

For detailed product information, visit: Plustek.com

The Plustek SmartOffice PT2160 joins Plustek’s broad portfolio of over 30 document, ID card, passport, graphic, and book scanning solutions and has an MSRP of $699. It is available in North America through online resellers, Value-Added Resellers, and Value-Added Distributors including; AB Distributing, Ingram Micro, and NewWave Technology.

About Plustek:

Plustek is a leading manufacturer of imaging technology based in Southern California. In business since 1986, Plustek manufactures over 30 scanner models including document, ID, passport, mobile, book, film and photo scanners, and scanning solutions. Contact InfoUSA@PlustekUS.com for more information or visit http://plustek.com/usa/.

For more information, contact: Mark Druziak, Plustek, (714) 670-7713, markdruziak@plustekus.com