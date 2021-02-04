ZigiWave releases the latest version of ZigiOps - Helping businesses automate complex processes and workflows with deep integrations

/EIN News/ -- SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZigiWave – the company behind the no-code on premise integration platform ZigiOps presented its product’s latest features which empower enhanced user experience and bring-in deep integrations for improved data visibility and workflow automation. ZigiOps is a secure, no-code on-premise integration platform for business application data.



The goal of ZigiOps is to make companies’ operations simple by improving cross-team collaboration through powerful integrations.

Deep Integrations, Simple UI, Secure Data Synchronization

Similar to its previous versions, ZigiOps 3.X collects, reports, and syncs data between different systems while simultaneously running in a multisystem environment. ZigiOps 3 introduces a lot of new features for faster, more stable and reliable integrations.

The value stream integration platform offers a simplified UI and is perfect for users with no technical knowledge. Its predefined integration templates for the most common use cases make integrations between systems easy to configure yet fully customizable, as templates can be adapted to any customer use case scenario.

The upgraded version до ZigiOps offers advanced retry mechanisms and has deep integration capabilities to enable the synchronization of related entities at any level.

Introducing many new ITSM, ITOM, Cloud and DevOps integrations

ZigiOps 3 also introduces many new ITSM, ITOM, Cloud and DevOps integrations. The platform currently supports more than 30 integrations such as Jira, ServiceNow, Dynatrace, TOPdesk, Azure DevOps, Splunk, Salesforce and more. View ZigiOps’ integrations catalog for the full list: https://zigiwave.com/integrations/.

The roadmap of ZigiOps for 2021 looks promising as the platform will extend its capabilities by enriching the retry/recovery and data protection policies, as well as its custom data transformation capabilities. A lot of new features such as multi-factor authentication, ZigiOps SaaS and advanced troubleshooting will be introduced in 2021 as well.

