Company announcement – No. 5 / 2021





Zealand Pharma to Host R&D Day on March 5, 2021

Zealand Pharma’s virtual Research & Development Day on March 5, 2021 will highlight progress across R&D pipeline and five-year strategy.



Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. February 4, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will host its virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors with a live Q&A session at 4:00 p.m. CET (10:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, March 5.

Zealand will discuss progress across its development pipeline and present the five-year R&D strategy during a prerecorded session that will become available to the public on March 4th, 24 hours before the live Q&A session on March 5th.

The pre-recorded session and live webcast of the Q&A session will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-cal. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation peptide-based medicines that change the lives of people living with metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA).

