For Immediate Release: February 3, 2021

Contact: SD COVID-19 Joint Information Center

SD Health Department Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Group Identification Tool & Announces Drop in Vaccination Age to 75+

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health is announcing the release of a web-based tool to help South Dakotans best identify which priority vaccination group they fall under in South Dakota’s vaccination plan. The first steps in identifying who and when a vaccine will be made available directly correlates to the vaccine prioritization group individuals fall under. The easy to use portal will also connect users to hospital systems where they can register to be contacted when it’s their turn to get vaccinated, based on vaccine supply.

“We continue to innovate and make COVID-19 vaccination information easier to access for all South Dakotans,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “By empowering South Dakotans with the latest information, we are ensuring residents can make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. Our numbers are trending in the right direction and we are working non-stop to get vaccines distributed and in arms statewide.”

Additionally, two infographics were released depicting the vaccination process from registration to shot-in-arm for state residents and a myth & facts document regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. These tools are in addition to the already available dashboard, which is updated daily and available to the public.

The Department of Health also announced that beginning Monday, February 8th, 2021, the age for vaccinating those in Group 1D will be lowered to those who are 75 and older. This was previously 80 and over and will continue to be decreased in five-year increments in the coming weeks as vaccine supply allows.

For additional information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

