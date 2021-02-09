CONFIDENTIAL VIRTUAL CARE FOR SUBSTANCE USE: A CANADIAN FIRST FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS IN FRASER HEALTH REGION
Ground-breaking project led by ALAViDA in collaboration with Fraser Health Authority, the Digital Technology Supercluster, and health care unions
The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an enormous burden on dedicated frontline health care professionals”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALAViDA, Canada’s first virtual care provider focused on the science of substance use management, announced today the expansion of a ground-breaking initiative to support the well-being of health care workers in the Fraser Health region. The ALAViDA TRAiL, initially delivered to 5,500 health workers across three sites, will expand to include all employees of the Fraser Health region, totaling 32,000 health care workers.
The program is a collaboration of the Digital Technology Supercluster with the Fraser Health Authority, the BC Government and Service Employees’ Union, the Hospital Employees Union, the BC Nurses’ Union, the Health Sciences Association of British Columbia, Pacific Blue Cross and the Healthcare Benefit Trust.
This innovative one-stop-shop approach delivers confidential resources directly to health care workers struggling with substance use via their digital devices. Workers can access a blend of virtual and real-world resources like behavioural coaches, therapists and physicians who work as a team to deliver personalized evidence-based programs. For example, a nurse who wishes to improve impulse control and strengthen decision making might engage virtually with an ALAViDA therapist for a short course of cognitive behavioural therapy, supported by online journaling, tracking of consumption, coaching and may even access medications through ALAViDA doctors.
The digital treatment program is powered by an AI companion that engages with each participant, building trust and sharing information about proven strategies to reduce the harms associated with excessive use of drugs and alcohol. Workers interact with the platform using their smartphone from 15 to 90 days, depending on their individual care needs.
“Internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy combined with digital support tools and medication-mediated treatment as appropriate are a proven approach that enables earlier intervention and provides ongoing support for individuals facing substance use challenges,” says Dr. Diane Rothon Co-Founder and Medical Director, ALAViDA. "In light of the unprecedented stress caused by COVID-19, there is urgency to increasing access to our program."
Today’s announcement comes amid a surge in substance use during the COVID-19 pandemic. Front-line health care workers in British Columbia have seen a 75 per cent rise in overdose calls and a 22 per cent increase in overdose fatalities .
“Health care workers face enormous challenges when seeking treatment, including workplace and social stigma, discipline and loss of livelihood. This emphasizes the importance of a proactive approach centered on accessibility and confidentiality, that is stigma-free with ongoing support,” said Dr. Rothon.
This initiative was enabled through the strategic expertise and a financial investment from Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster.
“Working with the Digital Technology Supercluster has enabled us to accelerate the growth of our virtual health care solution for problematic substance use. They provided strategic expertise in support of our collaboration and were instrumental in bringing together the key regional stakeholders” said Elliot Stone, Co-Founder and CEO of ALAViDA. "The Digital Technology Supercluster support allowed us to take that individual tailored approach and scale it up to meet the needs of thousands of workers."
“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an enormous burden on dedicated frontline health care professionals, said Sue Paish, CEO of the Digital Technology Supercluster. “This program is an excellent example of how organizations working together can create a digital solution to address a major challenge. Providing safe, secure, virtual substance use services is essential as we support those who are at the front lines in this health emergency. It’s an example of the power of collaborative innovation at the heart of our Supercluster as we deliver solutions to protect the health and safety of Canadians through the development, deployment and scaling of made-in-Canada digital technologies.”
