Ascendant Team Member Launches NAL Speakers Bureau
NAL Speakers offers keynotes on technology, education, advocacy, science, innovation, women’s leadership, or any other topic or industry, NAL Speakers offers the ideas and resources that are affecting change.
Ascendant Group's Director of Speaking Division, Nicole Anderson launched The NAL Speaker's Bureau, representing the best influencers, authors and CEOs.NEWARK, DE, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendant Group’s very own Nicole Anderson, Director of Speaking Division has just launched Nicole Anderson Legacy (NAL) Speakers bureau. NAL represents the best influencers, authors and CEOs that shape our world. With a huge library of industry-leading thought leaders available for speaking engagements, NAL has some of the best public speakers in a variety of subject matter, including tech gurus, motivational speakers, black history experts and a variety of other topics.
Nicole Anderson is an accomplished Business Development Consultant with over 25 years of operations and business development experience. She is known for building collaborative working relationships, driving productivity, and continuously motivating others to deliver superior sales results continually. As a strategic business partner, she has a proven track record of enhancing the customer experience and driving business results for both profit and non-profit organizations.
NAL Speakers’ goal is to share, connect and make change. With their vast array of thought leaders, innovative thinkers and connectors, they are the one-stop-shop for event speakers of any industry or subject. Visit https://www.nalspeakersbureau.com/ to book your next event speaker.
More About Ascendant Group
Built on referrals and inspired by trust since its creation in 2004, Ascendant Group has worked with the world’s leading CEOs and executives ranging from fortune 500 companies, INC 5000 fastest-growing businesses, and high performing individual brands ranging from those leading world-class organizations to bestselling authors to elite athletes transitioning to the entrepreneurial world. We leverage our knowledge of Human2Human marketing to help our clients become the chief storytellers for their brand. This unlocks increased visibility and emotional connectivity that leads to increased top-line revenues, development of portable brands that cut across industries and furthering or developing legacy.
Awarded as one of the top 25 small businesses to work for, our team of nearly 30 professionals across North America, Europe, Asia, and North Africa has a culture that values continual learning, honesty, responsiveness, competitiveness, innovation, and improvisation that helps us live up to our name, Ascendant; we have a relentless commitment to the Merriam dictionary definition “moving upwards,” this cuts across our internal capabilities, client strategy and execution.
Raoul Davis
Ascendant Group
+1 3365753594
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn