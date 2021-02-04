New OnoLiv Mobile App Cuts to the Chase so all Customers & Companies Can Chat Live Through One Platform
A one-stop-shop single mobile app allows its users to chat with available customer service agents for any website worldwide.
We’re confident that companies are ready to adopt OnoLiv as a user-friendly problem-solving app.”MUMBAI, INDIA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call it a revolution in consumer communication or a wellspring of convenience, but a newly-launched app is poised to change the game. The first of its kind, the live chat app connects people with available website customer representatives in realtime worldwide. Now, more than 100 million businesses in 250 countries who use live chat features can instantly upgrade their reach and functionality with one integration. Moreover, six billion mobile device users can access any website’s customer service live chat instantly.
— Yogesh Rathod, Inventor of OnoLiv
Yogesh Rathod, the creator of the OnoLiv app, said, “As we all know, live chat functionality through websites is typically poorly constructed, limited, and slow. They don’t save conversations, and they fall short of the demand for greater industry standards. Our new OnoLiv patented app for centralized live chat ensures efficient service and seamless communication using all the features and services of a mobile messaging app.”
So how does it work? Companies integrate OnoLiv into their websites and apps, and their customers install and open the OnoLiv app to access it. From the OnoLiv app, customers can use live chat functionality while it stores and gives access to all conversations. OnoLiv can employ any device’s mobile sensors, including a GPS or camera, and facilitates in composing different types of media as well. It offers faster typing, auto-refreshing, offline-access, larger screens and fonts, and a custom interface.
Yogesh Rathod, the inventor of OnoLiv technology, says that brands, businesses, and companies pay for live chat online software and spend billions of dollars to employ millions of agents who provide over two billion online visitors with service. He adds, “We’re confident that these companies are ready to adopt OnoLiv as a user-friendly problem-solving app.”
For more information, visit https://onoliv.com/.
About OnoLiv:
Founded by Yogesh Rathod, the OnoLiv app provides a patented live chat mobile app for users.
Information:
OnoLiv app is based on one embodiment of U.S. Patent Number: US10623451.
