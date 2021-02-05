LSI and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority to modernize Enterprise Asset Management systems with SAP

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI Consulting – a premier provider of Public Sector enterprise solutions – today announced that it has added Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) to its growing list of clients.

“LSI is excited to add another Transportation customer in California adding to its current list of Sacramento (SACRT) and San Diego Transportation (SDMTS) agencies” said Nader Tirandazi, LSI’s Executive Vice President

LSI is pleased to guide VTA through an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) project encompassing several areas of its business: bus, light rail, maintenance of way (MOW) and facilities.

“VTA is excited about the opportunity to bring value to numerous parts of our business operations with innovative SAP EAM Technology that will enhance efficiency, operational effectiveness, and bring mobile work capabilities to our employees in real-time.” explained Terresa Lee, SAP Application Manager.

As an SAP Gold Partner, LSI will help VTA to transition to new and innovative EAM business processes, while improving funding and budgetary concerns. By revitalizing the existing SAP maintenance system, LSI also plans to help VTA to take advantage of the increased functionality and enterprise visibility offered by SAP.

Among these process reengineering and process improvement plans is to also implement best practices that encompass Maintenance, Operations, and Planning functions. LSI and VTA will focus on to-be processes that will be enabled by the SAP EAM and mobility functionality. They will also aim to identify current functional and system improvements for the Santa Clara VTA departments that are responsible for maintenance and operations.

This project will result in grouping as much of the core data and processes into this foundation to allow VTA to layer in more advanced capabilities based on budget and adoption constraints in subsequent investment cycles.

About LSI

LSI was founded in 1998 with a mission to transform government, national security, healthcare and education via the adoption of best-in-class business practices and digitalization. Fast forward to today and LSI leverages secure and cutting-edge technologies engineered by SAP to create the Intelligent Public Enterprise for Federal, State, Local Government, Education, Utility and Healthcare organizations.

About Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is an independent special district that provides sustainable, accessible, community-focused transportation options that are innovative, environmentally responsible, and promote the vitality of our region.

VTA provides bus, light rail, and paratransit services, as well as participates as a funding partner in regional rail service including Caltrain, Capital Corridor, and the Altamont Corridor Express.

As the county’s congestion management agency, VTA is responsible for countywide transportation planning, including congestion management, design and construction of specific highway, pedestrian, and bicycle improvement projects, as well as promotion of transit-oriented development.