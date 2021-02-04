Douglas E. Henley, MD, FAAFP Joins NAVINA’s Medical Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVINA, the developer of the pioneering AI-driven platform for primary care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas E. Henley, MD FAAFP to its Medical Advisory Board.
Henley is President and CEO of Henley Healthcare Consulting and, for 20 years, served as executive vice president and chief executive officer of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the national medical specialty society representing more than 137,000 family physicians and medical students nationwide.
“Navina recognizes that our mission to radically reinvent patient-centric care in the community must start with a deep understanding of the needs of primary care physicians – and few better understand the current challenges and potential solutions better than Doug,” said Navina CEO, Ronen Lavi. “We are confident that Dr. Henley’s vast experience will enable him to make important contributions in our mission to improve the delivery of medicine to benefit patients, physicians and the entire ecosystem.
“With the increasing complexity of both patient encounters and administrative burden in primary care today, I strongly believe that advances in Health IT, especially artificial intelligence and machine learning, will soon have the potential to reduce the burden on physicians and other clinicians while improving diagnosis, patient management, and overall outcomes. Navina is a much-needed solution for the entire marketplace, and I’m excited by the opportunity to help with its continued growth,” said Henley.
Dr. Henley has served on the board of directors of the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative. He was a founding member of the Ambulatory Care Quality Alliance Steering Committee, a commissioner for the American Health Information Community, an inaugural commissioner of the Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology, and Vice-Chair of the American Medical Association’s Editorial Panel.
Prior to assuming his role at AAFP, Henley was in private practice for 20 years in North Carolina. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, and holds the AAFP Degree of Fellow, an earned degree awarded to family physicians for distinguished service and continuing medical education.
Navina uses medically-informed AI to replace disorganized patient data with an intuitive Patient Portrait - a logical grid that makes it possible for every primary care physician to assess even the most complex cases in minutes. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina allows for high quality and empathic patient care, resulting in better treatment, reduced missed diagnoses and enhanced financial performance for clinicians and payers. NAVINA’s proprietary AI and machine learning platform has already been integrated into several large, multi-specialty physician groups across the United States, with more joining the NAVINA network each month.
