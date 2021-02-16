Exeter Orthodontics Offering Braces in Easton and Accepting New Patients

Exeter Orthodontics in Easton is accepting new patients

Exeter Orthodontics in Easton is conveniently located only minutes from Bethlehem, Nazareth, and Phillipsburg.

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics in Easton is now accepting new patients. The orthodontist office is located only minutes from Bethlehem, Nazareth, and Phillipsburg. With six other locations across Pennsylvania, Exeter Ortho has helped thousands of teens and adults find straighter smiles with braces or Invisalign.

Braces in Easton cost only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs. Even emergency visits are covered. No matter the length of treatment or the number of visits, patients will only pay one all-inclusive fee.

“Hidden fees and exorbitant costs were keeping people from accessing the care they needed,” explains Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Easton. “We are changing this by offering high-quality braces at affordable prices.”

Exeter Orthodontics can keep prices low by limiting overhead costs, buying in bulk, and specializing only in orthodontic care.

In addition to braces, Invisalign in Easton is also available for $3,995. Invisalign is increasingly popular because the transparent aligners are removable. However, not every patient may be a good candidate for Invisalign.

To learn more, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

