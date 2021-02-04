PENNSYLVANIA FITNESS ALLIANCE STATEMENT ON NOMINATION OF ALISON BEAM TO LEAD HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
(Newtown, PA) – Recently, Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA) announced that he would be nominating Alison Beam, formerly the Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff, to succeed Dr. Rachel Levine as Pennsylvania Health Secretary.

In response, Jim Worthington, on behalf of the Pennsylvania Fitness Alliance, issued the following statement:

“We congratulate Alison on her nomination and look forward to working with her and her staff to help keep the people of Pennsylvania healthy.

“It is our hope that the new Health Secretary will rely on the empirical evidence available in shaping policy, particularly as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Data from New York, Colorado, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Washington make it clear that health clubs make up a small proportion of total outbreaks and cases. Additionally, a University of Oslo study showed zero cases of COVID-19 at gyms operating under appropriate guidelines, good hygiene, and social distancing measures.

“Not only can gyms and fitness facilities be safely open, it is absolutely imperative that they are in order to give the people of Pennsylvania the tools to help stay healthy.”


Christopher Barron
Right Turn Strategies
email us here
+1 2022864533

