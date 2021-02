Upcyclers Lab Launches Kickstarter Campaign For Green Guardians

Innovative social enterprise, Upcyclers Lab, announces the launch of Green Guardians, created to raise a new generation of eco-warriors through play

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upcyclers Lab has continued in the pursuit of their goal of making sustainability fun with the launchof Green Guardians. In a similar vein, the enterprise recently launched its first-ever InternationalKickstarter campaign for the puzzle and storybook for children 3+ on water and energy conservation.The project is coming after Upcyclers Lab completed the Green school programmes for the KuwaitEnvironment Protection Society and ALBA waste management solutions in Singapore.There has been an increasing call for solutions to help reduce the rapid advance of climate changeacross the globe and save planet Earth from its devastating long-term effects. Some of the effectsinclude freshwater depletion, unclean energy, deforestation, loss of biodiversity, as well as theravaging COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked a lot of havoc worldwide. While the currentgeneration is a major part of the problem, they were never formally introduced to the planet’sproblems and ways to keep it healthy and clean. Unfortunately, this trend seems to have continued,which is where Upcycler’s Lab is looking to make a difference with their products.Upcycler’s Lab products are designed to help children understand and develop importantenvironmental concepts through interactive and fun learning tools such as flashcards, puzzles, andboard games. The company aims to “catch them young,” especially as research has shown that mosthuman behaviour is developed at an early stage. According to a Brown University study, routinesand habits in children, including household chores and responsibilities, are unlikely to vary after theage of 9. Studies also reveal that the children of today are influencers in their home, consequentlyimpacting behaviour of future consumers and the entire household.Upcycler’s Lab aims to bring more children into the exclusive club of Eco-conscious warriors and helpraise the next environmentally conscious and aware generations who will be the future leaders.In the famous words of the original Green Guardian Greta Thunberg “The eyes of all futuregenerations are upon you”For more information about Green Guardians and how to enjoy the early-bird discounts and offers,Other products from Upcycler’s Lab can also be found here - https://upcyclerslab.com/, even as thecleaner environment discussion continues on Facebook and Instagram

Meet Forgetful Bob