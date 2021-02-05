Blogger Liz Mente-Bishop to Pen Powerful Book Entitled “Surgery, Prosecco and Me!”

The book speaks of her personal journey to save her sanity while battling chronic pain and clinical depression.

OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blogger Liz Mente-Bishop is excited to announce she is in the process of writing a new and inspirational book about her personal journey entitled, Surgery, Prosecco and Me!Liz Mente-Bishop is a blogger, actor, director, life coach, and nutritional therapist from Oxfordshire, UK. Liz’ blog site, Surgery and Prosecco , provides readers with an in-depth, humorous, and sometimes dark insight into her life as she battles pain, anxiety, and the challenges, rewards and epiphanies she has experienced along the way. Not only does Surgery and Prosecco take readers on an inspiring journey of hope and resilience, but it also provides awareness and reflection about strategies to manage pain, depression, and anxiety – and all that comes with them.In her most recent news, Liz has been writing a brand new biography by the name of Surgery, Prosecco and Me! This self-penned book speaks of her journey to save her sanity while struggling with chronic pain and clinical depression. The book is designed to help energize and motivate others who are going through their own personal battles to experience positivity, learn effective strategies, and relate their experience to someone who knows exactly how they are feeling.“For much of my life, I have been dealing with the struggles of chronic pain and clinical depression, both of which have had a dramatic impact,” says Liz Mente-Bishop. “For those experiencing battles like this, it can sometimes feel like all the joy in life has been sucked out of you. As such, it can be hard to find the energy and momentum to keep going. Through my new book, Surgery, Prosecco and Me!, I hope to inspire others to regain control of their life, or at the very least, to find joy again.”In addition to writing her first book, Liz is also in the process of writing an online course to help people with chronic pain to increase their energy and reduce their pain. The course is entitled, The 30 Day Stay Sane Despite the Pain Challenge, the achievable step by step method to increase energy and reduce pain in 30 days or less (even when you’re sleep deprived).Liz’s goal is to officially launch her book and course in the spring of 2021.For more information about Liz Mente-Bishop, or to read her blog, please visit https://surgeryandprosecco.com About Liz Mente-BishopBased in the UK, Liz Mente-Bishop is a writer, actor, director, producer, life coach, nutritional therapist, mother, and wife – but not necessarily in that order! - whose aim is to support others as they deal with chronic pain, anxiety, and depression. In her spare time, Liz is creating the 36-hour day and enjoys cooking, watching films, and learning about psychology – topics which influence her blog articles.Liz is also the founder of her own acting and production company, M.B. Entertainment and is the author of a children’s adventure story entitled, Nicodemus and the Flight of Argus, which she plans to turn into a movie in the future.