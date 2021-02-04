New, Free Print Magazine Serves Fastest Growing, Most Popular Renewable Fuels Sector on the Planet

Kotrba Logo

WARREN, MN, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fastest growing, most popular liquid renewable fuels segment in the world today is biobased diesel, a group of low-carbon fuels encompassing renewable diesel, also known as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO); sustainable aviation fuel (SAF); and fatty acid methyl esters, or biodiesel—the fuel that laid the groundwork for explosive HVO and SAF growth.

Billions of gallons of new HVO and SAF productive capacity are under development in the United States. The same is true internationally, from Europe to Brazil and Indonesia. Biodiesel has grown from a niche market to an industry capable of manufacturing 2.5 billion gallons today in the U.S. alone. Other major biodiesel-producing regions of the world include Europe, South America, India and Southeast Asia.

From the heavy-duty trucking sector to the shipping and air freight industries, HVO, biodiesel and SAF are being leveraged to decarbonize supply chains. Airlines transporting passengers and goods around the world have committed to using SAF to drive down their carbon footprint. Multi-generational, small family businesses in the Northeast U.S. are committed to biodiesel-blended heating oil, called Bioheat® fuel, to save their oilheat market from extinction while doing their part to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Recognizing this trend, longtime biofuels journalist and editor Ron Kotrba launched Biobased Diesel™ Daily in 2020 as the next-generation source of news, information and perspective to serve the growing HVO, biodiesel and SAF markets.

“This is the only magazine dedicated exclusively to renewable diesel, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel in both name and in mission,” says Kotrba, founder, editor and publisher of the Biobased Diesel™ line of media products. “There are many other biofuel trade publications out there, but none of them is inclusive enough to house coverage of these three major biobased diesel fuels with the exclusivity and experience to forgo information that is irrelevant to these specific, targeted markets.”

The Biobased Diesel™ suite of products includes Biobased Diesel™ Daily, an up-to-the-minute news site (biobased-diesel.com); Biobased Diesel™ Weekly, a free e-newsletter sent to subscribers every Tuesday; and coming this spring, Biobased Diesel™ Biannual, an informative, attractive print publication featuring compelling, insightful editorial content from Kotrba and other leaders in the industry. In 2019, Kotrba was honored by the National Biodiesel Board with the coveted Eye on Biodiesel Influence Award for his years of trusted industry coverage.

