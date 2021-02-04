Judie Burroughs of Readings By Judie to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LEHIGH ACRES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychic readings and energetic cleansings are like a life reset to clear negative energy.

They encourage people to think about themselves in a completely different way, and in that space, thoughts and feelings surface that otherwise wouldn’t.

Judie Burroughs is a psychic reader, master healer, energetic cleanser and founder of Readings By Judie.

For more than 30 years, Judie’s spiritual journey has allowed her to help create more favorable outcomes in her clients’ careers and relationships.

“I've been gifted since I was a young child. I read everything from life to death, to car accidents, to births, to marriage,” says Judie. “But I believe everyone is born with gifts. Everyone has intuition, it's simply a matter of how developed it is. When you second-guess yourself, you give away that gift. So you never know what might show up in a reading.”

Readings By Judie was created out of the belief that your home and your mind can hold the key to your spiritual and emotional well-being. Judie and her talented team of psychic readers utilize ancient techniques designed to open clients’ minds, enhance awareness, and repel negative energy.

“I like to do any kind of work that gives people hope and helps them as long as they're willing to help themselves,” says Judie. “People come as skeptics but I love that. I love when I can show them this is real. Whether you choose to use it in your life after this day or not, it's opened your eyes to something else.”

Judie also assists with shifting energy for better outcomes in a court cases.

As for the future?

“I see us expanding our healings and cleansings, spiritual consultation to many more people from all walks of life,” says Judie. “I just want to expand as much as we can and help as many people as we can.”

Close Up Radio will feature Judie Burroughs in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 8th at 2pm EST.

